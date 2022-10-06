Pay Up, Jack!

The [Bidan] Cover-Up
* Joe’s safe place is Delaware.
* Who’s visiting him there?
* Bobulinski: Joe is the chairman.
* FBI knew about his shady deals; colluded with big tech to protect him; never followed up with Bobulinski.
* They’ll do anything to protect Joe.
* No one messes with the ‘big guy’.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 5 October 2022
