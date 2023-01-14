VfB IS YORE PERSONAL PITA, VAXTARDS! 💉😎

This is an alternate video to the one posted at AltCast.TV and on Odysee, but since I cannot upload said video, I will instead use this one from BitChute, rather than repost it there
https://altcast.tv/v/OzVADh
Also - the videos just released to Bitchute:
EWA SONNET 👱☃❄ DRINK FRUM THE TAP [VFB DESERVES A 😚 BBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBRUMSKI FOR THIS]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ERleR2V3qvpG/
VfB CANCELS 🛃📴👁🗨 THE (((CCP))) 💮💢
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FZmEJhIQh8m6/
NEWPORT NEWS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING 🧑🏫🔫 TEACHER SHOT BY 6-YEAR-OLD IDENTIFIED | FOX 5 DC
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WzXkoZPAhoJI/
BISHOP CALLS OUT ⛪ TATERTOT’S PRO-ABORTION STANCE 🍠☢🔥🚷https://www.bitchute.com/video/yl1YZJtU5yt8/
Now back to the REAL NEWS🐸 frens
💉💉💉 "Safe and effective" 💉💉💉...my hole!
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/
You can check out the first round of Pfizer vaccine side effects documents (that they were forced by a court order in the USA to release) here:
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/u....ploads/2021/11/5.3.6
VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System: https://vaers.hhs.gov/
COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯
https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/GO....TEEM!%F0%9F%92%89%F0
Ivermectin: a multifaceted drug of Nobel prize-honoured distinction with indicated efficacy against a new global scourge, COVID-19
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34466270/
https://beforeitsnews.com/heal....th/2023/01/you-dont-
https://www.beyondoptimalhealt....h.com/what-now-recov
💉❎ And big thanks for the fellow who curbstomped the (((narrative))) 💉❎
BREAKING: Lead author of peer reviewed research re-analysing Pfizer & Moderna trials on mRNA vaccine @JosephFraiman calls for immediate suspension of jab due to serious harms.‘We have conclusive evidence that the vaccines are inducing sudden cardiac death’ This is huge 🔥
Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) January 9, 2023
https://twitter.com/DrAseemMal....hotra/status/1612352
Just got this:
Albuquerque guitar center doesnt mess around.
🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) January 13, 2023
https://twitter.com/Imposter_Edits/status/1613815135352545281
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.