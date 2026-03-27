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Something Bigger Is Going On With Iran… | Dave Hodges
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Investigative journalist Dave Hodges returns to the program for a hard-hitting discussion on what may really be driving the escalating tensions with Iran. Is this just another geopolitical conflict—or is there a deeper agenda at play?

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We examine the growing concern that powerful ideological forces may be pushing toward broader global destabilization under the guise of war. Are religious motivations influencing decisions that impact the entire world, regardless of whether others share those beliefs? And if so, what does that mean for the future?

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We also discuss the growing collapse of confidence in government institutions. After years of corruption, deception, and narratives that don’t align with reality, the public response isn’t irrational—it’s a natural and healthy reaction to systemic failure on a massive scale.

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This is a conversation that challenges surface-level explanations and asks the deeper questions many are starting to consider—but few are willing to say out loud.

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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