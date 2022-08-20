Zidkenu Gets Cut Off Caravan to Midnight? RATS!

When John B. Wells asked the audience if they remembered the movie "Ben" saying they needed to "tear it up like Ben" over the election, Zidkenu flies to the rescue with Michael Jackson's theme song on ukulele [[see 35:00 in] and attempts to bring some levity before discussing the Apocalypse as the call screener was aware, but alas! What happened? Did John think it was not appropriate? Hmmm... But 10 minutes with a guy talking about multiple My Lai Massacres while using racial slurs was the preference, so you win some you lose some. Will Zidkenu call back? Or will John B. make good on his earlier invitation to be on the show for a full segment? At this point, our ukulele guy has some other missions to attend so this may be the last...





It's "The End of The World" accurate view from Sid Canoe from April 2000 on Brigteon and Bitchute https://www.brighteon.com/5a070c9e-05e1-429d-8014-801fa4ae71b3





https://www.bitchute.com/video/tJXzinWZmko8/