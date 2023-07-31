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CDC Warns of Red Meat AGS Allergy Caused by Ticks An 'Emerging Public Health Concern
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that red meat allergies caused by certain types of ticks is an “emerging public health concern” after two studies found that the phenomenon is on the rise. Alpha-gal syndrome, or AGS, is a serious and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that comes after people eat red meat or consume products that have alpha-gal, a type of sugar found in most mammals, according to the CDC.


The syndrome is caused by the lone star tick, which can transfer alpha-gal into an individual’s body. As a result, the body can develop an immune system response to the sugar whenever one consumes it.

 The lone star tick, or Amblyomma americanum, can be found across the southeastern and eastern United States as well as Mexico and parts of Canada. The tick has a single spot on its back, earning it the “lone star” name. It’s also known as the northeastern water tick or the turkey tick.


Unlike deer ticks, the lone star tick has a smaller chance of transmitting Lyme disease. However, it can transmit a range of other diseases to people such as monocytotropic ehrlichiosis, tularemia, and southern tick-associated rash illness. There have also been reports that it is a vector the heartland virus.


The tick generally lives in wooded areas, namely where white-tailed deer reside. It can also be found in areas between grassy and forested ecosystems, using thick underbrush or high grass to attach to its victim—like the deer tick or other ticks. #Breaking #News #AGS #Alert


CDC Warns Red Meat Allergy Caused By Ticks An 'Emerging Public Health Concern'

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cdc-warns-red-meat-allergy-caused-ticks-emerging-public-health-concern


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