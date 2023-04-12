The Russian military conducted a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar range on April 11, the Defense Ministry said.
The purpose of the launch was to test advanced combat equipment. The training warhead of the rocket hit a mock target at a training ground in Kazakhstan.
