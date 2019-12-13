Beatles Conspiracy: Paul to Faul (PID) w/ Tina Foster on WCSB Radio

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jake Griswold interviews attorney and author, Tina Foster, about the PID/Beatles conspiracy involving the death and replacement of Paul McCartney. Tina is the foremost authority on the Paul is Dead "rumor." She is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" (both are available on Amazon).
She also has the Plastic Macca: Paul is Dead blog (plasticmacca.blogspot.com).
"Heartbeat in the Brain" was recorded on 10 Dec. 2019 on WCSB Radio, 89.3 FM in Cleveland, Ohio.