Beatles Conspiracy: Paul to Faul (PID) w/ Tina Foster on WCSB Radio

Jake Griswold interviews attorney and author, Tina Foster, about the PID/Beatles conspiracy involving the death and replacement of Paul McCartney. Tina is the foremost authority on the Paul is Dead "rumor." She is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" (both are available on Amazon).

She also has the Plastic Macca: Paul is Dead blog (plasticmacca.blogspot.com).

"Heartbeat in the Brain" was recorded on 10 Dec. 2019 on WCSB Radio, 89.3 FM in Cleveland, Ohio.