© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is Google answering to the question: Who is Jesus Christ?
Follow
2
Share
Report
172 views • December 30, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiO9V55foLY | I know that you might of seen this video, but some things worth the repetition. Google has no idea about Jesus Christ because it is from satan as well as Buddha, Krishna Mohamed and other pagan gods. Jesus Christ is the Only One True God. Everybody will see that at the soon Final Judgement.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.