<<Buy more ammo for the freeze world>>
No electric on the street,
Since U.N. blue,
People starving on their feet,
Since mystery shots they refuse,
There's concentration camps
on the road ahead, Foreign troops
on the way to make sure we're all dead,
Starve us for our guns, thats the plan,
And run out our ammo with army dog-man.
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
Oil harvests ending,no more refined for you,
Coal is dead,Stan Meyer too,
They want to make your car illegal to drive,
If Tesla were here, he'd shove Musk off the ride,
Thats one more engine you can never drive again,
Free ride for you from execution van,
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
We got a thousand mystery shots,
for the homeless man,
And a vaccine passport to force the scam,
The U.N. Charter is toilet paper,
Fake astronauts in the ozone layer,
Freemasons hate sheeple, pay sheeple to die,
And 5G canon, for the sheeple fish fry...
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
Buy more ammo for the freeze world
