Has Satan Been Released From the Abyss?

Are there hybrid creatures living below us in a subterranean world? What is in the Abyss? Who put them there? Who owns the Abyss? And who unlocks the bottomless pit? Has Satan been released from the pit? Is that why the world is going crazy so quickly? In this Bible study, Rick reveals his 1978 dream about underground hybrid creatures.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/18/22.





A hilarious gift idea for Christmas 2022! Order your Fauci Elf! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate or by calling 1-800-576-2116 or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.