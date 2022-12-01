https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Archives of the Dr. Rima Truth Reports Published November 23, 2022Canadian Lawyer Lisa Miron, LLB, LLM, Hns.B.S. exposes the Great Reset:

"It's the great spend. Followed by the great inflation. Followed by the great interest rates. Followed by the great loss of discretionary spending. Followed by the great shut down of businesses. Followed by the great layoffs of service industry employees. Followed by the great rent defaults. Followed by the great loss of our economic engine. Followed by the great mortgage default. Followed by the great homelessness poverty and hunger. By those who participated in the economy and raised their families minding their own business. So. What do you think? Anyone think Klaus was writing fiction for our entertainment is in the great denial."