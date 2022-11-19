Food for Thought - Walter Veith

Create New Account
What are excitotoxins and what impact do they have on brain health and function? What foods should you eat for maximum brainpower? How do refined carbohydrates and artificial sweeteners affect the brain? Why is hyperactivity such a problem these days? And how do the chemicals in coffee, tea and cocoa influence our thinking? Retired nutrition research scientist Professor Walter J. Veith explains the connection between foods and brain health. What foods are best for healthy minds? What foods should we avoid? The clash between truth and error has never been greater than it is now, and now more than ever, we need to make lifestyle choices that give maximum brainpower and discernment. Many of the food forms that affect the brain were introduced after the 1840s. Is there something being fed to humanity to influence the mind in these last days? Do we really want to consume products that have been invented for the last generation that will make our bodies malfunction and our brains incapable of making important decisions? We are living in a time when we must do all we can to have optimal health in mind and body. “Food for Thought” provides the information needed to make wise food choices for body and brain. Discover more: http://amazingdiscoveries.org

