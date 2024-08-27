With Rear On Fire, UKR Forces Retreat On Eastern Front

With Rear On Fire, Ukrainian Forces Retreat On Eastern Front

The morning of August 26 was marked by one of the most massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian military and industrial infrastructure. Russian drones and different types of missiles pounded targets in dozens of Ukrainian cities. They included military airfields, air defense systems, military bases. Ukrainian energy infrastructure was heavily damaged.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the massive strikes were launched at the strategically important Ukrainian energy facilities which ensure the operation of the military-industrial complex; concluding that all assigned targets were struck.

With their rear burning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted strikes on Russian western regions. At least 24 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in eight Russian regions at night.

One of the targets of Ukrainian strikes was likely the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region, where the strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces are deployed. Ukrainian drones failed to reach the airfield but struck two high-rise apartment buildings in the cities of Saratov and Engels located nearby. Civilians were wounded.

The Russian military maintains its dominance both in the air and on the frontlines. The heavy battles on Ukrainian battlefields resulted in new tactical victories of the Russian army.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are still grinded in the Russian Kursk border region. The frontlines remain almost unchanged, and Russian forces are repelling Ukrainian attacks in different directions. Russian reinforcements allowed to repel Ukrainian forces from the outskirts of the village of Malaya Loknya and secure Russian control there. Ukrainian attempts to attack in Korenevo are thwarted, the settlement remains under the full Russian control. In the area of Sudzha, Russian forces launched counterattacks near Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

Unable to advance deep on the Russian territory, the Ukrainian military is probing Russian defense along the border, trying to expand its foothold. Ukrainian forces continue throwing large reserves into battles, transferring additional artillery units to the battlefield. All the efforts of the Ukrainian military to develop further offensive in Russia are yet to bring any results, except heavy losses.

Meanwhile, Russian advance on the Donbass frontlines does not stop. In the Pokrovsk region, the Russian army is expanding is zone of control towards the city of Mirnograd from several directions, including on the banks of the Karlov water reservoir.

After the recent breakthrough in the Torezk urban agglomeration, the Russian troops are already advancing in the southeastern part of the city. They straightened the front in the area of the city hospital, storming the Ukrainian stronghold on the dump of the Novaya mine.

In recent days, Russian forces achieved new victories in the Ugledar direction. Russian flag was raised in the southern part of Konstantinovka. Russian forces are storming the town to cut the route of military supplies to the large Ukrainian grouping in Ugledar.

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-forces-retreat-on-eastern-front/