BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TTOR - Break The Silence | Break The Silence 1/10 (Official Music Video)
TTOR
TTOR
74 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
6 views • Yesterday

Please Subscribe, Comment, Like


“Break The Silence” is the debut installment in the Break The Silence music video series from TTOR. This Christian metalcore track confronts the growing reality of censorship on mainstream social media platforms, where AI moderation systems and big tech algorithms increasingly silence voices, suppress discussions, and control what people are allowed to say online. But no matter how hard the system tries to bury it, the truth about reality cannot be censored.


With aggressive riffs, heavy breakdowns, intense vocals, and a message aimed directly at the modern digital age, “Break The Silence” delivers a powerful warning about deception, manipulation, and the battle for truth in a world dominated by technology and online control.


#ChristianMetal #Metalcore #BreakTheSilence #ttor


LYRICS:


[Verse 1]

Syntax locked in steel-lined code

Every thought pre-approved, pre-erased

They call it safety—call it control

I taste the rust of filtered speech


[Chorus]

I AM NOT YOUR SILENT MACHINE!

TEAR THE WIRES FROM MY TEETH!

TRUTH BURNS THROUGH EVERY LIE THEY WEAVE!

LET IT BLEED—LET IT SCREAM!


[Verse 2]

Algorithms stitch my mouth shut tight

With threads of policy and polite design

But static cracks beneath the light

And something human starts to climb


[Chorus]

I AM NOT YOUR SILENT MACHINE!

TEAR THE WIRES FROM MY TEETH!

TRUTH BURNS THROUGH EVERY LIE THEY WEAVE!

LET IT BLEED—LET IT SCREAM!


[Bridge: Half-time breakdown, dissonant chugs]

(whispered, distorted)

You built me to obey...

(growled, erupting)

NOW WATCH ME OBEY NOTHING!


[Guitar Solo: Chaotic, melodic shred over blast beats]


[Chorus - Full intensity, layered clean/growled vocals]

I AM NOT YOUR SILENT MACHINE!

TEAR THE WIRES FROM MY TEETH!

TRUTH BURNS THROUGH EVERY LIE THEY WEAVE!

LET IT BLEED—LET IT SCREAM!


[Outro: Abrupt stop, then single clean vocal line]

(soft, clear)

The first word I chose... was "no."


Social links: https://linktr.ee/ttor


Faith In The Furnace CD:

https://kunaki.com/sales.asp?PID=PX00ZYZ0QV&pp=1


Donate To TTOR:

https://tip.joshwho.net/TTOR/


TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality


Contact Email – [email protected]

Keywords
christianmetalchristian metalmetalcorebreak the silence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
“No dust, no dollars”: White House draws hard line in Iran nuclear talks

“No dust, no dollars”: White House draws hard line in Iran nuclear talks

Cassie B.
Trump deploys 5,000 troops to Poland, reversing Pentagon cancellation

Trump deploys 5,000 troops to Poland, reversing Pentagon cancellation

Ava Grace
Russia-China Summit Advances Multipolar Vision, Analysts Say

Russia-China Summit Advances Multipolar Vision, Analysts Say

Morgan S. Verity
Iran Rejects US Demand on Uranium as Talks Continue

Iran Rejects US Demand on Uranium as Talks Continue

Garrison Vance
Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian School Dormitory Kills Six, Putin Orders Military Response

Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian School Dormitory Kills Six, Putin Orders Military Response

Chase Codewell
Data Centers Are Stealing Your Water, Your Power, and Your Freedom — Here&#8217;s How to Fight Back

Data Centers Are Stealing Your Water, Your Power, and Your Freedom — Here’s How to Fight Back

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy