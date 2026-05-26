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“Break The Silence” is the debut installment in the Break The Silence music video series from TTOR. This Christian metalcore track confronts the growing reality of censorship on mainstream social media platforms, where AI moderation systems and big tech algorithms increasingly silence voices, suppress discussions, and control what people are allowed to say online. But no matter how hard the system tries to bury it, the truth about reality cannot be censored.
With aggressive riffs, heavy breakdowns, intense vocals, and a message aimed directly at the modern digital age, “Break The Silence” delivers a powerful warning about deception, manipulation, and the battle for truth in a world dominated by technology and online control.
#ChristianMetal #Metalcore #BreakTheSilence #ttor
LYRICS:
[Verse 1]
Syntax locked in steel-lined code
Every thought pre-approved, pre-erased
They call it safety—call it control
I taste the rust of filtered speech
[Chorus]
I AM NOT YOUR SILENT MACHINE!
TEAR THE WIRES FROM MY TEETH!
TRUTH BURNS THROUGH EVERY LIE THEY WEAVE!
LET IT BLEED—LET IT SCREAM!
[Verse 2]
Algorithms stitch my mouth shut tight
With threads of policy and polite design
But static cracks beneath the light
And something human starts to climb
[Chorus]
I AM NOT YOUR SILENT MACHINE!
TEAR THE WIRES FROM MY TEETH!
TRUTH BURNS THROUGH EVERY LIE THEY WEAVE!
LET IT BLEED—LET IT SCREAM!
[Bridge: Half-time breakdown, dissonant chugs]
(whispered, distorted)
You built me to obey...
(growled, erupting)
NOW WATCH ME OBEY NOTHING!
[Guitar Solo: Chaotic, melodic shred over blast beats]
[Chorus - Full intensity, layered clean/growled vocals]
I AM NOT YOUR SILENT MACHINE!
TEAR THE WIRES FROM MY TEETH!
TRUTH BURNS THROUGH EVERY LIE THEY WEAVE!
LET IT BLEED—LET IT SCREAM!
[Outro: Abrupt stop, then single clean vocal line]
(soft, clear)
The first word I chose... was "no."
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