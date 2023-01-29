Create New Account
JOURNEY TO THE OTHER SIDE; SPIRITUAL TRIPS; LAARKMAA & PLEADIAN MESSAGES; ALFRED WEBRE!
JOURNEY TO THE OTHER SIDE; TRIPS TO MT SHASTA, SEDONA AND MACHU PICCHU; LAARKMAA & PLEADIAN MESSAGES; ALFRED WEBRE! Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I will be discussing my upcoming spiritual trips -- I hope you all can come on these amazing and profound adventures! I also discuss my new book, Journey to the Other Side: Talking to Angels and other Benevolent Beings, and interview Pia and Cullen Baird with Pleadian messages from Laarkmaa. Finally Alfred Webre tells all about his Omniverse research. I hope you can all listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com  www.outofthisworldreadings.com

