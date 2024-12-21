How to take each cancer out according to the poison

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Judy Mikovits, PhD: We have cured over, and over, and over...

Brannon Howes: Tell me. Tell me how? What did you use?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: That systems biology approach the 2004 Botanical Drug Guidance Act*. You make extracts of plants. You don't isolate. You don't do reductions. You approach the pathways, not the pathogen. You protect TGFβ, the hematopoietic stem cell. Frank Ruscetti won the 1992** I don't know what the medal was from Bernadine Healy, the highest medal a government worker can get, an intramural worker, for TGFβ as a bi-functional regulator of hematopoiesis. The discovery of the first disease associated human retrovirus HTLV1, which at that time was causative for a deadly adult T cell leukemia. That now, thanks to my work in epigenetics, for my PhD thesis, that EPIGENX Pharmaceuticals, and Stephen B. Baylin at Johns Hopkins. It's the expression of the genes. It's not the genes themselves. So you protect the pathways. You use that chronic disease approach, and you can take each cancer out according to the poison.

11/20/2024 - Brannon Howse Live: Dr. Judy Mikovits Tells Brannon Howse That Cancer Has Been Cured But Federal Government and Big Pharma Complex Wants Americans Sick: https://www.banned.video/watch?

*Guidance for Industry Botanical Drug Products, June 2004 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cder/cmc/topic6/topic6/da_01_06_0130.htm

**Frank Ruscetti was awarded the Distinguished Service Award. See Frank’s part of our book Ending Plague: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/ending-plague-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

Chapter 8: Be careful what you wish for

“In 1992, I was awarded the Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor the US Department of Health and Human Services can award. The award read as follows: In recognition of the fundamental co-discoveries; Interleukin-2, the first human leukemia virus, and for the discovery of hematopoietic regulatory activities of transforming growth factor beta.”