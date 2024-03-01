Ep. 78: Tyranny In Brazil

The Biden administration helped install a pro-Chinese government in Brazil, which immediately shut down opposition media and began arresting dissidents.
Here are two of its victims:
* Eduardo Bolosnaro
* Paulo Figueiredo
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 February 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-tyranny-in-brazil/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1763337098705162548
