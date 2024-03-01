Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 78: Tyranny In Brazil
channel image
Son of the Republic
648 Subscribers
38 views
Published 21 hours ago

The Biden administration helped install a pro-Chinese government in Brazil, which immediately shut down opposition media and began arresting dissidents.

Here are two of its victims:

* Eduardo Bolosnaro

* Paulo Figueiredo


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 February 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-tyranny-in-brazil/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1763337098705162548

Keywords
censorshipdeep statepolice statetucker carlsonelection riggingchinajoe bidenelection interferencetyrannydictatorshipbrazilelection meddlingregime changetotalitarianismdespotismelection fraudauthoritarianismcolor revolutionelection theftautocracyrigged electionpuppet regimelula da silvapaulo figueiredoeduardo bolosnaro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket