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Threats against Dombas (russians populations in Ukraine) - before the current war
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40 views • March 30, 2022
A few video documents, made before the current war events...
to help understand how ukraine handeld the russian population in the eastern region
to help understand how ukraine handeld the russian population in the eastern region
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