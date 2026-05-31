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The Tide is Turning! 700 Doctors Trusted “Science” — But God’s Science in Genesis 1:29 Prevents Cancer! Lack of Seed Compounds = Cancer, Just Like Scurvy & Rickets! Thousands of Buried Studies & Testimonies Can’t Be Stopped!Break free from deception 24/7 - Tap https://faithnfreedom.live to watch now. See Program Guide here: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/guides-247 #FaithNFreedomTV #CancerTruth #Genesis129 #GodsMedicine #NaturalHealing #WakeUpToTruth