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ExposeBillGates Day of Action 2 on August 8
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20 views • July 29, 2020
On June 13, 2020, hundreds of thousands of people from around the world participated in the first ever ExposeBillGates Day of Action. The event was a success with ExposeBillGates trending all day on Twitter, information about Bill Gates’ agenda being translated in several languages, hundreds of protests and outreach events, and mainstream outlets taking notice. Now, it’s time to do it again.
Corbett Report Extras
Corbett Report Extras
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