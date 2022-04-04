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How EMP Destroys 04/04/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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123 views • April 04, 2022
Andrew Bucchin is our guest today. He's got 15 years worth of Special Ops behind him, and for the last three years, has been with EMP Shield. Pastor Stan has invited him to explain in detail how an EMP explosion works, and how you can protect your home and car from such a devastating event!

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Email Pastor Stan:
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Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
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EMP Shields:
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Promo Code: Prophecy

Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
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Promo Code: Stan

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prophecy clubstan johnsonandrew bucchinhow emp destroys
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