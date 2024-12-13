BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
In the morning, the Russian forces carried out a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. According to preliminary data, the raid involved strategic bombers, Navy ships, and Geran-2 kamikaze drones.

As a result of the attack, missile and drone strikes were recorded in various Ukrainian regions, despite the standard claims by Kyiv regime resources about intercepting most of the targets. 

▪️According to preliminary data, the target in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region was the Burshtyn TPP, which has been systematically hit since the end of 2022, as well as the Kolomyia airfield. In the Cherkasy Region, the hydroelectric power plant facilities in Kaniv were damaged.

▪️In the Lviv Region, explosions were heard in the vicinity of Stryi - there is an underground gas storage facility that has previously been targeted multiple times. In Odesa, explosions occurred in the area of the Lymanske airfield.

Widespread power outages occurred across the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime, but these could also have been preventive shutdowns. The effectiveness of the raid can be assessed after the appearance of satellite imagery.

#Russia #Ukraine #electricity

@rybar

