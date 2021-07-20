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July 20, 2021: Was Sir Dr. Anthony Fauci in Contempt of Congress? You Decide... {John E Hoover}
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20 views • July 20, 2021
Today (July 20th, 2021) Dr. Fauci had a full on-meltdown and public freak out after Sen. Rand Paul ended his career during a hearing where he exposed Dr. Fauci's previous comments about US funding and the Wuhan Virology Lab. Senator Paul cornered Fauci like a Wuhan Lab Rat and now can only await as his fate will be decided eventually as a main player in the leaked Coronavirus from Communist China.
Related video and channel:
Mirrored video: "Was Dr Fauci in Contempt of Congress? You Decide..."
John E. Hoover YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk7CV0u05LE
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Related video and channel:
Mirrored video: "Was Dr Fauci in Contempt of Congress? You Decide..."
John E. Hoover YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk7CV0u05LE
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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