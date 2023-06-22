Create New Account
They're Doing It Again
channel image
Son of the Republic
481 Subscribers
21 views
Published Yesterday

The Shit-Libs Are Plotting To Interfere In Another Election

* It’s not even a new or inventive or creative plan; it’s the same plan again.

* The level of commie we’re dealing with is nearly unfathomable.

* They’ve got big mouths on TV, but they won’t go on the record.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 22 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vq5jq-theyre-plotting-to-interfere-in-another-election-ep.-2037-06222023.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptiondeep statecommunismsocialismelection riggingdan bonginoliberalismglobalismelection interferencecoupfascismtyrannythird worldinfiltrationelection meddlingleftismsubversiontotalitarianismelection fraudauthoritarianismbanana republicelection theftrigged electionstolen election

