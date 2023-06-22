They're Doing It Again

The Shit-Libs Are Plotting To Interfere In Another Election
* It’s not even a new or inventive or creative plan; it’s the same plan again.
* The level of commie we’re dealing with is nearly unfathomable.
* They’ve got big mouths on TV, but they won’t go on the record.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 22 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2vq5jq-theyre-plotting-to-interfere-in-another-election-ep.-2037-06222023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.