Freedom Alert! Where Did The Truth Go?

Where did the truth go -Nothing is as it seems
We´re being manipulated - You´re being lied to
We pull back the curtains - You get a front-row seat
Love, unity and facts are lost
Everything is headed for destruction
People no longer know what is the good
Their opinions are controlled from above
Media and political interference
BUT......
My soul is free - My soul has wings
I will fight to the end - That is how I will stand tall
The universal weapon will be love
https://connecting-frequencies.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.