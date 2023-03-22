Freedom Alert! Where Did The Truth Go?

Where did the truth go -Nothing is as it seems

We´re being manipulated - You´re being lied to

We pull back the curtains - You get a front-row seat

Love, unity and facts are lost

Everything is headed for destruction

People no longer know what is the good

Their opinions are controlled from above

Media and political interference

BUT......

My soul is free - My soul has wings

I will fight to the end - That is how I will stand tall

The universal weapon will be love

