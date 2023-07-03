Create New Account
The Only Thing That Contributes to Your Soul Condition, Soul Condition and Law of Attraction, Let Yourself See What You Really Are
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Original:https://youtu.be/d_EOGmzJ1Fo

20080926 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Burnie P1


Cut:

23m07s - 25m28s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************




“THE ONLY THING THAT CONTRIBUTES TO YOUR SOUL CONDITION IS THE AMOUNT OF LOVE THAT’S IN YOUR SOUL. AND YOUR SOUL THEN GENERATES EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS TO YOU. EVERYTHING, INCLUDING WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR BODY.”

@ 23m40s


Keywords
spiritualitydietsimplesoul conditionsoul healingsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to heallove the universal languagedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godspheres and dimensionssoul awakeningsee everythingintellect vs soulmantras vs truthsoul condition and truthlifestyle and soul conditionlove and soul conditionsoul condition and law of attractionsoul generatortruth and self honesty

