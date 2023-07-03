The Only Thing That Contributes to Your Soul Condition, Soul Condition and Law of Attraction, Let Yourself See What You Really Are

Original:https://youtu.be/d_EOGmzJ1Fo
20080926 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Burnie P1
Cut:
23m07s - 25m28s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“THE ONLY THING THAT CONTRIBUTES TO YOUR SOUL CONDITION IS THE AMOUNT OF LOVE THAT’S IN YOUR SOUL. AND YOUR SOUL THEN GENERATES EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS TO YOU. EVERYTHING, INCLUDING WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR BODY.”
@ 23m40s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.