Episode 186: The Truth Is Out

August was a busy month, the research is clear and we are vindicated!

Do not miss these highlights:

1:08 What mistakes they actually made.

05:27 Rochelle Walensky ,CDC director came out and stated that the CDC made large mistakes and that they needed to own these mistakes.

05:55 Immune Imprinting – What does this mean?

06:48 The three false claims of the vaccine program

12:19 The vaccines did more harm than good in the original randomized trials.

16:50 No one is to blame. No one can or will be held accountable.

19:11 All these key players (companies) are truly in bed with one another, they’re moving to other companies for money and cover up.

23:27 The first paper on Coronavirus was published back in 1997 by Rolf Barrack, and his life’s work is studying Coronaviruses. But yet he’s been the quietest person in the last two years.

26:16 Both of the monoclonal antibodies and the vaccine approaches have failed to neutralize and protect the infection of the Coronavirus using the novel spike protein.

28:55 The issue of having the vaccine storage from sub-zero temperature to normal refrigeration?

30:10 Recent Zogby survey says that 15% of people who took the vaccine are left with medical issues.

33:10 What we’re seeing with patients who have had the job.

Resources Mentioned

