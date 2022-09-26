Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 186: The Truth Is Out
30 views
channel image
Let's Talk Wellness Now
Published 2 months ago |

August was a busy month, the research is clear and we are vindicated! 

Do not miss these highlights:

1:08 What mistakes they actually made.

05:27 Rochelle Walensky ,CDC director came out and stated that the CDC made large mistakes and that they needed to own these mistakes.

05:55 Immune Imprinting – What does this mean?

06:48 The three false claims of the vaccine program

12:19 The vaccines did more harm than good in the original randomized trials.

16:50 No one is to blame. No one can or will be held accountable. 

19:11 All these key players (companies) are truly in bed with one another, they’re moving to other companies for money and cover up.

23:27 The first paper on Coronavirus was published back in 1997 by Rolf Barrack, and his life’s work is studying Coronaviruses. But yet he’s been the quietest person in the last two years. 

26:16 Both of the monoclonal antibodies and the vaccine approaches have failed to neutralize and protect the infection of the Coronavirus using the novel spike protein.

28:55 The issue of having the vaccine storage from sub-zero temperature to normal refrigeration? 

30:10 Recent Zogby survey says that 15% of people who took the vaccine are left with medical issues.

33:10  What we’re seeing with patients who have had the job.

Resources Mentioned

Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care  by calling  (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com 

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket