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Being black in Brazil podcast discussion
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11 views • June 05, 2020
We are diving into a subject of what it is being black in Brazil and how Brazil is a real melting pot compared to the US.
Also discussing how the roots been lost for African Americans as well as how religion impacted racial matters in both countries.
It wasn't planned, the microphone was on all day so you get some interesting piece here.
Also discussing how the roots been lost for African Americans as well as how religion impacted racial matters in both countries.
It wasn't planned, the microphone was on all day so you get some interesting piece here.
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