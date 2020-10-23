Reflections On the U.S Election

Trump Administration AccomplishmentsAs of September 2018Almost 4 million jobs created since election.More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history.We have created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs since my election.Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than THREE DECADES.Economic growth last quarter hit 4.2 percent.New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.African-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded.Asian-American unemployment recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.Under my Administration, veterans’ unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.The Pledge to America’s Workers has resulted in employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans. We are committed to VOCATIONAL education.95 percent of U.S. manufacturers are optimistic about the future—the highest ever.Trump’s ‘accomplishments,’ 319 so far, drive voters to support himPresident Trump’s success at making good on hundreds of campaign promises is helping to drive voters to support his reelection, according to a new survey.Key among his achievements applauded by voters has been his boost in black and Hispanic employment and making the United States an energy exporter.In the latest Zogby Analytics poll shared with Secrets, several of the 319 achievements touted by the White House were tested, and in eight of 10, a plurality of voters said it would make their support “more likely.”Joe Biden Has Spent 47 Years in Washington With Almost Nothing to Show For ItDemocrat nominee Joe Biden’s career has been well defined by his consistent betrayal of American workers in the name of globalism. Instead of putting America first, Biden spent almost half a century backing trade deals that decimated family-sustaining manufacturing jobs across the country.The truth is — a Biden-Harris Administration would be welcome news to Communist China. Just recently, the intelligence community released an election threat assessment saying, “we assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection.” That blunt statement from U.S. intelligence is directly in line with Biden’s career on China.“Democrats Have Gone Beyond Socialist to Communist” – President Trump Warns America on the New Democrat PartyPresident Trump held a press conference on Sunday following the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as his third Supreme Court nominee.President Trump slammed the Democrats and their media for attacking Amy Coney Barrett on her Catholic beliefs.And then Trump pointed out that Democrats have moved beyond socialism to communism.Follow us on uncensored platforms