GODDESS nearly headless

maybe its you yet feels like new

you do strike me (as a girl i know)

with key lime eyes (and skin like snow)

dont steal this glance no wandering eyes

dont take this chance dont gamble your life

just get out free dont pay the price

just leave me be im tryna be nice

cuz i feel like i am being haunted

by the same girl that ive always wanted

for now ill curtain your advances

gotta be cautious of strange romances



but im not so bad so dont call me that

i wanted you so bad and now you want me back

but were worlds too far pulled apart by the crescent and stars

maybe if you gave me you

it wouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart

oh my god i not your god

oh my god see what ive lost

it shouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart



bby i know that im so slow

you came to me (cuz life just seemed more real)

blaming me (cuz you cant make me feel)

cuz i wont touch you yet i can feel your pain

don search for depth stay in your lane

plans dont happen the way you plan them

sometimes in life is best to say damn them



but im not so bad so dont call me that

i wanted you so bad and now you want me back

but were worlds too far pulled apart by the crescent and stars

maybe if you gave me you

it wouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart

oh my god i not your god

oh my god see what ive lost

it shouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart



it shouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart

and now youre gone all you gave was this fucking song

look at me baby please