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GODDESS nearly headless
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11 views • May 26, 2020
maybe its you yet feels like new
you do strike me (as a girl i know)
with key lime eyes (and skin like snow)
dont steal this glance no wandering eyes
dont take this chance dont gamble your life
just get out free dont pay the price
just leave me be im tryna be nice
cuz i feel like i am being haunted
by the same girl that ive always wanted
for now ill curtain your advances
gotta be cautious of strange romances
but im not so bad so dont call me that
i wanted you so bad and now you want me back
but were worlds too far pulled apart by the crescent and stars
maybe if you gave me you
it wouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart
oh my god i not your god
oh my god see what ive lost
it shouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart
bby i know that im so slow
you came to me (cuz life just seemed more real)
blaming me (cuz you cant make me feel)
cuz i wont touch you yet i can feel your pain
don search for depth stay in your lane
plans dont happen the way you plan them
sometimes in life is best to say damn them
but im not so bad so dont call me that
i wanted you so bad and now you want me back
but were worlds too far pulled apart by the crescent and stars
maybe if you gave me you
it wouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart
oh my god i not your god
oh my god see what ive lost
it shouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart
it shouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart
and now youre gone all you gave was this fucking song
look at me baby please
you do strike me (as a girl i know)
with key lime eyes (and skin like snow)
dont steal this glance no wandering eyes
dont take this chance dont gamble your life
just get out free dont pay the price
just leave me be im tryna be nice
cuz i feel like i am being haunted
by the same girl that ive always wanted
for now ill curtain your advances
gotta be cautious of strange romances
but im not so bad so dont call me that
i wanted you so bad and now you want me back
but were worlds too far pulled apart by the crescent and stars
maybe if you gave me you
it wouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart
oh my god i not your god
oh my god see what ive lost
it shouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart
bby i know that im so slow
you came to me (cuz life just seemed more real)
blaming me (cuz you cant make me feel)
cuz i wont touch you yet i can feel your pain
don search for depth stay in your lane
plans dont happen the way you plan them
sometimes in life is best to say damn them
but im not so bad so dont call me that
i wanted you so bad and now you want me back
but were worlds too far pulled apart by the crescent and stars
maybe if you gave me you
it wouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart
oh my god i not your god
oh my god see what ive lost
it shouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart
it shouldnt be so hard to have a broken heart
and now youre gone all you gave was this fucking song
look at me baby please
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