Eric Genuis - Fantasia Appassionata

11 years ago
This is the last You Tube piece from last year's "Concert Of Hope" in Colorado. I hope you have enjoyed the series. And I also hope you really enjoy this charged, energetic work featuring the virtuoso talents of Alena Merimee on violin and William Pfund on trumpet. What a pleasure making music with these great artists.
Look for the upcoming DVD soon.
Your friend always,
Eric
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6h5Neph9D4Y
