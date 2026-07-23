Will A.I. End Inflation?

So Much For Tight Money

* Freshly-minted Fed chair Kevin Warsh thinks artificial intelligence will make everything so cheap, he will have to slash rates and print money.

* This could create another everything bubble or put us back at Bidenflation.

* If A.I. delivers mass deflation, the Fed will slash rates no matter who is in charge.

* The Fed is terrified of what deflation does to corporations and, ironically, A.I. companies that are swimming in debt.

* The question is: with A.I., is this time different?





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (23 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/ZB6uRly_Rak