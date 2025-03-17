Moving with Children After Divorce – Key Provisions Under Bill C-78

Thinking about relocating with your child after divorce? Canada’s Bill C-78 sets specific legal requirements for parental relocation.





📌 Key Legal Requirements:

✔ 60-Day Notice Rule – Parents must provide a formal written notice of the move.

✔ Objection Process – The other parent has 30 days to object through the courts.

✔ Best Interests of the Child Test – The court evaluates how the move impacts the child’s emotional, financial, and social well-being.





⚠️ Failure to follow these legal steps can lead to legal complications or denial of relocation.





