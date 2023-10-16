Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
C40 Cities: The Herding of the Population into Destitution
channel image
OffSheGoes
0 Subscribers
32 views
Published 21 hours ago

In this video, I go through the 6 categories that the globalists want to have reduced and explain why it is all problematic. Similar to the 5-10-15 mins cities and smart cities, C40 cities are designed to control you and watch your every move. This has been planned for quite a while now and is becoming increasingly obvious. This is my interpretation of the report titled, "The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5 Degree Celsius World, C40 Cities, Headline Report". 

Pertinent links: 

Reports: 

Future of Urban Consumption:

https://www.c40.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2270_C40_CBE_MainReport_250719.original.pdf

Deadline 2020, PDF:

https://c40.my.salesforce.com/sfc/p/#36000001Enhz/a/1Q000000glMl/ppZ1_ulBFSNxc9frhIrnFdXXIJ522DBTp_CiQ7nLnZ0

Agenda 2030:

https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/development-agenda/

Agenda 2050:

https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/blog/tag/2050/

Summary of the Paris Agreement, PDF:

https://unece.org/fileadmin/DAM/stats/documents/ece/ces/2016/mtg/Session_1_Bigger_picture_of_COP21.pdf


Other Videos: 

The Cult of the Medics:

https://www.cultofthemedics.com/chapters.html


The Big Reset:

https://rumble.com/v1ko065-the-big-reset-movie.html


The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal:

https://www.kmscreative.org/post/the-sequel-fall-of-the-cabal

and on Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/


Take Back Your Power (dangers of Smart meters and 5G):

www.takebackyourpower.net


Unmasking the Smart City Agenda, by Samantha Edwards:

https://rumble.com/embed/v2fkcqw?pub=75zn/?autoplay=false


Music Credits:

Kirk Osomayo: A Prayer

Robert Abraham: All the Things Lost


Other Links: 

See if you reside in one of the chosen Smart Cities:

https://www.smartcitiesworld.net/city-profile#aos-ArticleListingMoreContainer

Check if you live near 5G towers:

https://www.speedtest.net/ookla-5g-map

https://civileats.com/2020/10/16/without-a-right-to-garden-law-it-may-be-illegal-to-grow-your-own-food/







Keywords
politicsgeoengineeringcontrolsurveillanceclimate change hoaxsmart city5-10-15 mins city

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket