Died Suddenly Critics SILENCED! Balenciaga Hires Child Porn Satanists
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago |
Cross talk News


November 29, 2022


Today on CrosssTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke cover the global impact of Died Suddenly, the documentary of a generation. We also discuss the Balenciaga controversy, and reveal the SATANISTS who worked with Balenciaga to produce child bondage porn as a means to sell clothes on Black Friday.


All this and more on CrossTalk News.


Watch “Died Suddenly”

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1xy700-live-8pm-died-suddenly-critics-silenced-balenciaga-hires-child-porn-satanis.html


