Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 33 - February 2, 2023

Alex hosted his 33rd *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on February 2, 2023. The webinar was just over two hours and 30 minutes in length. This webinar included a 24-minute monologue. Alex answered questions throughout the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and nineteen minutes, Alex answered 35 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and as voted up by webinar attendees:

* When we enter 4D, will all the negative 3D technology disappear?

* Are there any updates to the "boots on the ground" and "there are zero failure points"?

* Can the smell picked up by young Andromedans be smelled on earth?

* What would the Andromedans want to hear from us that will make them want to respond?

* What are your thoughts on the near-perfect life-like statue resembling an angel dug up in Serbia?

* Will there be a solar flash?

* When we ascend to 4D, will some people remain on 3D earth?

* What do you think about NPC (Non-Player Characters) roaming the planet?

* How can we figure out if we are of Andromedan descent?

* Are the "special medical bunks" (the original word gets flagged now) being created by the Alliance, or will they be a Reptilian trap?

* How did you share your Angelic experience on earth with Morenay?

* I am interested in your experience with the QTWave Device and any changes you've noticed.

* Do the Andromedans have any insights on saints?

* Do you have any insight on a war being waged above and below us?

* Are the white hats taking too long to release information about what's happening?

* What is Quantum Harmonic Displacement?

* What do you think about starseeds coming from the future?

