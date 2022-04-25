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Greg Reese: The American Famine of 2022 - Planned Food Shortage! [23.04.2022]
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190 views • April 25, 2022
'How history repeats itself when it's far too late'
Jimmy 37 minutes ago:
Well,... according to the [Q-tards] the destruction of the world must continue until a critical mass is finally awaken, & then the white-hats will restore law & order, & things will begin to take a turn away from this continued destruction,... otherwise, the new changes will not be appreciated & people would not even understand why they were saved, or from what they were saved,... If you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you,...
211,194 views · Apr 23, 2022
Greg Reese
https://banned.video/watch?id=626381fd5732d7261789d118
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=626381fd5732d7261789d118
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
Jimmy 37 minutes ago:
Well,... according to the [Q-tards] the destruction of the world must continue until a critical mass is finally awaken, & then the white-hats will restore law & order, & things will begin to take a turn away from this continued destruction,... otherwise, the new changes will not be appreciated & people would not even understand why they were saved, or from what they were saved,... If you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you,...
211,194 views · Apr 23, 2022
Greg Reese
https://banned.video/watch?id=626381fd5732d7261789d118
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=626381fd5732d7261789d118
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
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