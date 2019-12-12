Kimberly A Goguen aka Kim "Possible" re Project Looking Glass, Order of The Black Sun

The Quantum system is connected to the human being with the closest DNA to the original humans that walked the planet. There are five races that originally inhabited the planet, and Kim is a 99.8% bio-identical to the mitochondrion Eve. Various Governments have tested her at least a half a dozen times and I’m sure other people as well.



Although, Kim-Possible resides in a universally recognized safe zone, regular attempts on her life have been made for years now. The misinformed private military contractors have expected to collect a bounty for removing her as the Trustee, unaware that it is her living DNA that gives her access to the Quantum System, and her death would hurt us all.

The things I share can be proved by any intelligence report from any Government, and because of that there’s really no reason for us to disagree about it. It’s not a matter of my theory or opinion against yours. I have the GCR plan. I have the Divine Plan. I have the long-term plan of the Order. I’ve spoken directly to the CIA programmer face to face who designed the whole system. I’ve spoken to these other so called Trustees who claim they are the ones in charge.



The only person you have spoken to or heard from who’s dealing directly with the people, who actually explains exactly what is happening before, during and after it happens, is Kim-Possible. Look back over the past few months. They only start saying they’ve done something after I tell the world what Kim did. They try and take credit, and because we’ve heard it so many times, we just eat it up because it confirms our comfortable ignorance.



I appreciate your questions. I know what you think and I know why. It’s comfortable. I’m trying to make you uncomfortable so you’ll have a chance. Because now is the time when change is possible. And, it requires us to stand in the truth and stand together. Kim is the truth.



And, just because you don’t know about something, doesn’t mean it’s not real.

Hope that helps.