Blindspot 132 Unipolar Unilateralism Undone! BRICS through Club Western World's Windows





Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

25/10/24





Now that the BRICS 2024 Summit, hosted by the Russian Federation is over and done - a few take outs and reflections.





Iran’s participation as full member of the BRICS cements one of the most significant moments in recent geopolitics. A country once isolated, sanctioned, berated, called names, and pushed to the periphery of George Bush’s ‘Axis of Evil’ - is now a fully recognised nation among peers, participating in one of the most important multilateral platforms of the 21st century. History is indeed made as we think it is business as usual.

The idea that the West plays with regarding to isolation, sanctioning, and marginalisation of Russia has been dealt a death blow in the past few days. Russia is neither isolated, nor seen a pariah by the world. To the contrary, just about half of the world (going by population) flocked to Russia by way of their representatives to partake in the moment of BRICS becoming truly global in stature.

The process of dedollarisation will from here onwards only gain momentum, to understand why, we will look at some of the key points regarding the global financial- and trading system made in the Kazan Declaration.

The establishment, and further development of the BRICS Clear mechanism to trade in national currencies, and to create a global financial network independent of the political interference of Club Western World.

The proposal for the establishment of new Grains exchange is another significant signal of the ever growing move for independence from western dominated and controlled commodities markets!

Coincidentally, in the same week the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting took place - did anyone notice the club of the vanquished British Empire meeting? Another sign of changing times and geopolitical power tides on planet earth.

And to sum the global mood up, at the end of this delivery we show an encounter between George Galloway, and a SkyNews journalist at the BRICS Summit. All we can say is, wait till the end to see how King with no Journalistic or any other clothes is exposed as being naked.



