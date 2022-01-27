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Did The CDC Start A New Pandemic In Pennsylvania?
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110 views • January 27, 2022
Brian Wilson breaks down how a truck carrying monkeys to be experimented on by the CDC crashed in Danville, Pennsylvania, causing a woman who witnessed the crash and touched the animal crates to be infected with a mysterious disease.
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