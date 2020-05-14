THIS IS HOW EVERY COP TRYING TO INFRINGE ON YOUR RIGHTS SHOULD BE TREATED (VIDEO)

More and more people are Waking Up, getting a backbone, and standing up against tyranny. If everyone confronts the LEO's that are messing with you, this BS will come to an end. Cops intimidate the masses (aka government property) by use of Force and/or Fear, because they do not have morality, right, or liberty on their side. ALL humans must cherish FREEDOM & RIGHTS over anything & everything else. Treat others as you would want to be treated, but when they infringe on your FREEDOMS & RIGHTS, do not let it go unchecked. Security Officers at parks, beaches, schools etc. are getting the title of Police Officer because they think it gives them more powers to control you. Wake up Sheeple, you have more powers than you have been lead to beLIEve. This guy gives these cops a verbal spanking - I LOVE IT. If you still aren't brave enough to follow in this man's footsteps, at least learn to say, "I DO NOT CONSENT & I DO NOT TALK TO POLICE," and then simply walk away in hopes of deescalating the cop's aggression. That is the bare minimum that all people on earth need to do & say when approached by the GOVERNMENT ENFORCERS. Do not attack cops or be the initiators of violence, but also remember that you do have the right to self defense against anyone (including cops); the cops have that same right as a human too. Keep in mind, cops work for you, you pay their salaries, and they CAN NOT violate the US Constitution & Bill of Rights, even though they often think they can. Your Freedoms aren't free, you have to demand them, or they will be taken away.