Iran to US: Want a nuclear-free Middle East? Start with Israel - Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi

Iran to US: Want a nuclear-free Middle East? Start with Israel

💬 “Iran has consistently called for the establishment of a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East since 1974, a vision that has yet to be realized due to persistent obstacles and selective enforcement of international norms,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

💬 “All parties must be held equally accountable to their obligations. The continued existence of weapons of mass destruction in the possession of the Israeli regime, and its recurrent nuclear rhetoric and threats remain a source of grave concern,” the senior diplomat added.

Addressing the US, Gharibabadi suggested a change of tack: “You have tried sanctions and war in relation to Iran and got nowhere. Now it is time to experience diplomacy and respect.”

Adding:

US DRONE HORROR: IRAN'S STEALTH UNDERSEA KILLERS ARE READY

Iran is boosting its naval warfare capabilities with hidden underwater drones, turning the Persian Gulf into a deadly trap for Western ships. These waiting killers can hide deeper and strike smarter than old weapons.

🔸 Iran is developing a range of underwater drones, from small scouting bots to "suicide" drones that can loiter for 24 hours and dive to 200 meters, making them more effective than regular torpedoes.

🔸 Their drone fleet includes models like the Nazir-1 and Nazir-5, larger ones similar to the US Orca, and mine-clearing robots. They also have attack drones like the Al-Qari'a, which can be controlled from far away to launch torpedoes.

🔸 These drones are designed for surprise attacks on anchored ships or oil platforms. Similar tactics have already been used by groups like the Houthis in Red Sea attacks.

🔸 A new feature is the ability for underwater drones to launch flying suicide drones from below the surface, enabling surprise attacks from multiple directions at once.

🔸 Iran reportedly has two test models nearly ready, and they plan to team them up with small Ghadir submarines to create a massive undersea threat.

Does the US is really ready for a war in the Persian Gulf?

@NewRulesGeo❗️Follow us on X

Adding, not posting Israeli video, but here's description:

Israeli opposition leader accidentally says quiet part out loud on why Netanyahu is obsessed with war against Iran

💬 “Israel will stand united. There will be no opposition coalition during war with Iran. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I will put aside our differences for the defense of our country... All of Israel will unite behind our soldiers and pilots,” opposition leader and former PM Yair Lapid said in a video address.

Lapid echoed the sentiment in a Knesset plenum, stressing that “all differences of opinion will be put into deep freeze” until the conflict with Iran is over.

💬 “You know that I am the head of the opposition, you know that Netanyahu and I are rivals, but Iran must be attacked with full force, the rule of the ayatollahs must be overthrown,” he said in remarks quoted by the Times of Israel.

Adding: US military aircraft spotted at Israel’s main airport as Iran tensions seethe

Boeing KC-135 tankers and C-17 Globemaster strategic heavy-lift aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport were seen outside Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel reported.

At least two of the KC-135s arrived from Al Udeid in Qatar – CENTCOM’s largest military base in the region, amid the redeployment of US aerial assets to locations outside Iran’s direct line of fire.

JPost’s sources say the USS Gerald Ford will dock in the northern Israeli port city of Haifa.

Haifa saw major damage during Israel’s war against Iran last June.

The city is home to the Israeli Navy, and the country’s largest oil refinery, which was hit by Iranian missiles.

News of the deployment of US military assets in Israel follows fresh threats by Netanyahu against Iran.

👹 “We are keeping an eye open and prepared for any scenario. I made it clear to the Ayatollah regime that if they make perhaps the most serious mistake in their history and attack Israel, we will respond with a force they cannot imagine,” Netanyahu said in a speech Monday.



