Important Update From NEQSNEWSTV Admin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿: RE RE Technichal Issues Fixed !!

Hi everyone, earlier on I noticed that I had made a few errors when giving my channel details, I gave you the wrong one (oooops) I am sorry I didn't realise I was typing it wrong.

I am still new to understanding how telegram works ie for having subscribers and stuff. This is just an update to say I am sorry if anyone has tried to connect and got an error in response (a broken link) I didn't understand until now.





If you click on these links then you will go straight to both my channels ie Public and Admin department channel

👇

(public)

https://t.me/NEQSNEWSTV

t.me/NEQSNEWSTV

@NEQSNEWSTV

and for (Private / Admin)👇

https://t.me/NEQSNEWSAdmin🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

and

@NEQSNEWSTVAdmin🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿





I am so sorry for the technical issues.





That's it all now fixed.





Thank You.