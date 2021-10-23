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Apple TV Predictive Programming: 'Invasion' — Official Trailer [Sept 22, 2021].
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101 views • October 23, 2021
Note: I could share many many Trailers who show the manipulative Predictive Programming and Social Engineering who is publish from the satanist.
They have since the TV (Tell a Vision) started, 'shown' the 'masses' what's coming...
Description from Apple:
We are not alone. Extraterrestrial beings have made their way to Earth from across the universe. Civilization could collapse. And survival is up to you. Feel what it’s like to live through an alien invasion now on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Invasion
Invasion follows a global cast - including Sam Neill, Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Billy Barrett, and Shioli Kutsuna - as they try to navigate a terrifying new reality infested by lethal aliens.
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Invasion (TV Series 2021– ) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9737326/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invasion_(2021_TV_series)
https://tv.apple.com/us/show/invasion/
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Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
2,540,622 views Sep 22, 2021
Apple TV
972K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DlaHxL3mHAU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Myj674wRVXB9I4c6Hm5zA
Song: "This Bitter Earth (Heavy Duty Remix)" by The Seshen
They have since the TV (Tell a Vision) started, 'shown' the 'masses' what's coming...
Description from Apple:
We are not alone. Extraterrestrial beings have made their way to Earth from across the universe. Civilization could collapse. And survival is up to you. Feel what it’s like to live through an alien invasion now on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Invasion
Invasion follows a global cast - including Sam Neill, Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Billy Barrett, and Shioli Kutsuna - as they try to navigate a terrifying new reality infested by lethal aliens.
--
Invasion (TV Series 2021– ) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9737326/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invasion_(2021_TV_series)
https://tv.apple.com/us/show/invasion/
--
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
2,540,622 views Sep 22, 2021
Apple TV
972K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DlaHxL3mHAU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Myj674wRVXB9I4c6Hm5zA
Song: "This Bitter Earth (Heavy Duty Remix)" by The Seshen
Keywords
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