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PBS American Experience - 2015 - Blackout
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31 views • October 31, 2021
Source: My HDD | And this is only the beginning and the warmup for the Satanic Globalists. It was a Blackout in Venezuela a couple of years ago, it was one in Pakistan, and one in Lebanon this year. Klaus told us that the next Cyber Pandemic will be the real deal in comparison to Covid-19 P(l)andemy. It will mean the Total Collapse of our Society. The Perfect Tool to impose the New World Order.
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