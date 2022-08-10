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The Lion European Awakening
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
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112 views • August 10, 2022

The alt-right conservative media cannot stop with the nazis controlling everything  talk. Give me a break. It's the other side of the coin the extreme left that's behaving extreme.They are extreme with their hate of whites,Christians and conservatives.The actual nazis of WW2 where extreme against jewish led Bolshevism.They Had to be then.They where surrounded by ANTIFA and Communist Bolsheviks.There are NO actual right wing extremist nazi groups existing today.The only extremists of today are ALL Left wing extremists.Look at Zelensky's nazis scapegoating the right.They are not nazis, they are leftist non-whites or dupes.And we all know what group likes to make leftists today.It's the same story today as it was during WW2. Today the only good guys we have in America are working for the leftist communist bad guys that most think are right wing nationalists when they are not.This country is in some deep serious trouble.You can't even talk about them.Even our good guys are bad. So they killed over 65 Million White Christians in the Russian Gulags,no problem, they are waiting for their Moshiac Anti-Christ,no problem,,they have two or three books of the Talmud on just destroying Esah,whites,Christians,these supremacists whole religion is based on destroying whites,no problem.They used the 6 million figure hundreds of times to cry victim while most Blazzing Saddles towns folks walk around and say ya they're legit.Give me a Bleepin Break  and some people say they don't know why people are complaining about them.Germany had a REASON.Stop hating the Germans.Germans are not doing it to themselves. IT"S BEING DONE TO THEM....AGAIN.

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freedomliberalsgodevilconservativeloveglobalistssocialistsleftistbankerspeacerightszionistshappinesscommunistsenslavementcountryrightwingnationalists
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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