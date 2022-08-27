Another Witch Hunt

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Political Invasion
* Redacted Trump raid affidavit released — and it’s painfully vague.
* This raid has Dems written all over it.
* This was a fishing expedition triggered by an angry librarian.
* DJT had legal access to these documents.
* FBI bent out of shape over storage of documents; went fishing at Mar-a-Lago.
* [Bidan] on classified docs: it all depends.
* Dems’ double standard: it’s not a crime if we do it.
* Since it’s Trump, this is classified.
* DOJ had no idea what they were looking for.
* [Bidan] team hiding what was known on raid.
* Media double standard on documents.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 August 2022