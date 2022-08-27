Another Witch Hunt

Political Invasion

* Redacted Trump raid affidavit released — and it’s painfully vague.

* This raid has Dems written all over it.

* This was a fishing expedition triggered by an angry librarian.

* DJT had legal access to these documents.

* FBI bent out of shape over storage of documents; went fishing at Mar-a-Lago.

* [Bidan] on classified docs: it all depends.

* Dems’ double standard: it’s not a crime if we do it.

* Since it’s Trump, this is classified.

* DOJ had no idea what they were looking for.

* [Bidan] team hiding what was known on raid.

* Media double standard on documents.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311449424112

