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UK Citizens Battling Rape Gangs While Being Robbed of Basic Rights
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42 views • January 13, 2022
Tommy Robinson @TommyRobinsonNews joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the struggle of British citizens forced to battle grooming rape gangs while the government conspires to seize their basic rights.
Watch the promo for 'The Rape Of Britain' here: https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61d16af44eca2e4b06ebc599
Follow Alex on Gettr Follow Banned.Video on Gettr Save up to 50% on our hottest items during the New Year Super Special today!
Watch the promo for 'The Rape Of Britain' here: https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61d16af44eca2e4b06ebc599
Follow Alex on Gettr Follow Banned.Video on Gettr Save up to 50% on our hottest items during the New Year Super Special today!
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