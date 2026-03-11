NO MORE MERCY: Why Trump Must PUT DOWN the RABID Iranian Regime NOW! Tech Giants STRUCK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the Strait of Hormuz to the cloud, Iran is attacking every American interest they can find. The recent drone strikes on Amazon Web Services (AWS) facilities in the United Arab Emirates prove that the theocracy is desperate. I’m breaking down why Donald Trump cannot allow this regime to remain in power. We analyze the 50% probability of a ground invasion and why the "Pragmatic Military" shift in Tehran is the only way out for the Iranian people—but only after the current "raped dog" regime is neutralized.