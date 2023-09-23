Part 2: Coming cosmic deception that is coming upon the earth - Dr. Chuck Missler

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2023). Chuck Missler talks about how the lineage of the Savior would not have been possible, in order to save the woman, if Adam had not loved Eve enough to sacrifice his own life by deciding to join whatever fate she faced by eating the apple, too, because of his love for her. It is an imagery of Jesus’ love for his Bride who is the Church, and his giving his life for us on the cross, in order to save us. He talks about war between the "Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent" reptilian hybrid nephilim pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB witch feminists and the "seed of the woman" who is Jesus. The serpent in the Garden of Eden was Anu of the Anunnaki is the forefather of all the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families who run the world. He rules from the Draco Empire’s underground base under the Vatican Satanist headquarters. He used to walk on all fours, until he received a 4th dimensional snake and human hybrid body. He also uses a human nephilim giant avatar body. End of transmission…





In turn, these reptilian hybrid demon spirts and Draco demon spirits use the Western feminist nations’ “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled” women to corrupt society & family, and bring a curse upon their Western feminist nations’ human populace, in order to bring their human populace to extermination by the fallen angels using sword & famine & plague & demon armies. When the post-1960s mothers and grandmothers become like the Western feminist nations’ women, then you can be sure what will follow next is extermination by the demon spirits using sword & famine & plague & demon armies, just as in Noah’s Atlantis days flood. When you see Western feminist nations’ Eve walking around with naked women’s heads and cross-dressing in men’s pants, dear brethren, then get out of that earth immediately, because that earth will get torched & scorched. You know God’s judgment is close, when the Western women start behaving like Noah’s days women. 12 million of their children will get tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & satanically sacrificed & eaten by these demon spirits in human-looking avatar satanically inverted gender bodies, and their human meat & bone ashes thrown into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food, which these “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians and fake pastors are hiding and covering up for Satan Lucifer, because they are afraid of assassination attempts and ridicule by church donators. When this ratio becomes zero real Christian women to three billion fake Christian women after the rapture of the real Christians up to heaven, then since there will be no righteous samurai warrior and the Holy Spirit of God inside our bodies to hold back all the evil and demons and devil, they will all die by nuclear wars and famines and pandemics and vampire werewolf Godzilla gargoyle Medusa minotaur zombie wraith demon armies, while not knowing what we are talking about. When witchcraft’s “female rebellion & equality” takes over the Western feminist nations’ fake harlot churches, then you know the cannibal nephilims are back on the earth and the nephilim pedophile cannibal reptilian hybrid witches are back in the churches. If they want the devil, then God will give these Western feminist nations’ women the devil, and all the devils’ nuclear wars & manufactured famines & fake pandemics & demon vampire cannibal pedophile armies, for that is their choice. Their children will get eaten by the “women’s equality” reptilian witch feminists. If you reject God’s love, then the only thing that is left is God’s judgment wrath.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine